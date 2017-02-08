Lady Lions sweep regular season series against MHS

Pineville notched the regular-season sweep over Middlesboro in impressive fashion on Tuesday. The Lady Lions raced past the Lady Jackets 65-45 to earn their second win over Middlesboro this season.

“So many times this year, we’ve been a second half team. That’s hard to do against good ball clubs,” said Pineville coach Jamie Mills. “We finally got off and got a good defense and pressured the ball. We shot the ball great in the first half, and it kind of set the pace for us.”

Pineville was able to pull away from Middlesboro in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Lady Jacket 38-19 during that stretch.

“They caused our guards problems. We didn’t execute. I thought we came out flat and not ready to play,” said Middlesboro coach Ron Edwards. “Pineville’s a good ball club. We didn’t finish opportunities. In all facets of basketball, they beat us tonight.”

“I think the number one thing is (Pineville) came out ready to play. They executed. They jumped on us first. We made a little run and got back in the ball game. They made another run, and we had trouble scoring.”

The Lady Lions shot 40 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from long range. Four Lady Lions scored double figures during the game.

Morgan Thompson paced Pineville with 21 points while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. She went 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

“(Morgan’s) been playing great. She lost some confidence kind of at the first part of the year. Her shot was off,” said Mills. “We watched her in practice. She figured it out in practice, and her confidence level went straight up when she figured her shot out. Now she’s not hesitating.”

Sarah Combs finished the game with 15 points after shooting the ball at a 42.9 percent clip. Autumn Short went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line en route to 13 points.

Jillian Enix registered a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. She also tallied four assists on the night.

For Middlesboro, Baylee Woody scored a team-high 17 points on seven baskets from the field. Jamayha Poe finished the game with 11 points, and Baylie Brunsma hit three 3-pointers to help with her 10 points.

Aubrey Sowders, Jane Millett and JJ Brown also scored during the game.

Middlesboro found themselves in trouble from the opening quarter. The Lady Jackets trailed by double-digits before the team battled back to end the first trailing 19-15.

A Whitney Caldwell jumper at the end of the second quarter gave Pineville a 34-22 lead heading into halftime.

Enix hit a jumper to open the third. A Poe jumper narrowed the deficit to 36-24. A 3-pointer by Thompson and consecutive foul shots from Short increased the Lady Lion lead to 41-24 with 5:28 remaining in the quarter.

The two teams swapped baskets before foul shots from Short and a layup by Combs increased the Pineville lead to 49-30 with just over two minutes remaining in the third.

The two teams stayed on pace with each other with Thompson hitting a 3-pointer at the end of the frame to give the Lady Lions a 57-34 lead.

The Lady Jackets outscored Pineville 11-8 in the final period, but the Lady Lions walked away with the 20-point victory.

Middlesboro (7-14) battled Thomas Walker on Wednesday before hosting Red Bird (2-13) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Pineville (19-5) hosts Whitley County (17-9) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

