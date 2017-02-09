Jackets earn 88-81 OT win

For the second time this season, a Middlesboro game against Thomas Walker, Virginia needed extra time to be decided. On Wednesday, the Jackets defeated the Pioneers 88-81 in overtime.

“I am really proud of our guys tonight for the grit and grind that was needed to pull out that win,” said Middlesboro coach Isaac Wilson. “You have to tip your hat to Thomas Walker as they shot the ball really well tonight from the field and really put us into a hole.”

The win gives Middlesboro its fourth of the season. On Dec. 13, the Jackets defeated the Pioneers at home with an 80-71 double overtime victory.

“This team — when put into a hole — has showed me time and time again this year that they will not quit, and they showed me again tonight,” said Wilson. “I would like to see the energy we had in the fourth carry over to the first half of our games. All in all, it was a great road win and something for our guys to be proud of.”

Jabari Kyle had a career night on Wednesday. The freshman point guard shot at a 52.6 percent clip en route to a game-high 31 points. He shot 50 percent from the 3-point line and went 8-for-11 from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Christian Hubbard added 19 points to the scoreboard while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Andrew Padgett scored nine points on the night while shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Mykel Griffin continued to impress coming off the bench. The sophomore center scored 14 points in over 17 minutes of play. He shot 55.6 percent from the field.

Tyrese Simpson and Tyler Wilson contributed six and two points off the bench, respectively.

Up Next

Middlesboro (4-19) return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday when they hosts Red Bird (9-15).

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Christian Hubbard goes up for a layup during a previous game against OBI. The sophomore forward finished with 19 points against Thomas Walker on Wednesday.

