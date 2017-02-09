No. 2 Union edges T-W

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-two and counting. The second-ranked Union College men’s basketball team collected its 22nd win in a row with a 77-71 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) victory over visiting Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The win streak is the longest in program history, eclipsing the previous record of 21 set during the 2014-15 campaign. Union has not lost a game since Nov. 8 after beginning the season 2-3.

Union sports a 24-3 overall record and is 17-0 in conference play. Following the win, the team celebrated its fourth consecutive AAC regular-season championship by cutting down the nets.

Union will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming AAC Tournament and has already secured its spot in the NAIA Division II National Championship Tournament.

Gerrard Newby paced Union with his 14th double-double of the season with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Stone notched his 11th double-double of the year with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Union used a second-half surge to give it enough cushion to hold off Tennessee Wesleyan en route to the win. Up 33-32 at the half, Union quickly found itself down 36-33 thanks to a 4-0 spurt by Tennessee Wesleyan. Newby, though, drained a 3-pointer to begin a 13-2 run as Union opened up a 46-38 lead with 13:11 to play.

Tennessee Wesleyan got the margin down to three, but an 8-0 surge pushed Union’s lead to 56-45 with 10:33 remaining. Tyrone Sherman capped the rally with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Union led by as much as 13 points and was not really threatened the rest of the way. Tennessee Wesleyan did get the deficit down to 73-69 and 75-71 during the final 30 seconds of the contest. However, Union hit its free throws down the stretch to lock up the six-point victory.

Sherman finished with a solid game, posting 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Daniel came off the bench to chip in 10 points.

As a team, Union blocked 10 shots. Mike Martin registered three with Lance Blakely, Newby, and Daniel each recording two.

Johnson Decembre led Tennessee Wesleyan in scoring with 12 points, while QD Cox and Kobe Foster each contributed 11 points.

The loss puts Tennessee Wesleyan at 16-9 overall and 10-7 in the AAC.

Up Next

Union will entertain Bluefield (Virginia) on Saturday in another conference clash. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Courtesy photo Paul Stone went 7-for-12 from the field en route to a 19-point performance against Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday. He also hauled in 10 rebounds on the night. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_mbb_stoneTWU1617.jpg Courtesy photo Paul Stone went 7-for-12 from the field en route to a 19-point performance against Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday. He also hauled in 10 rebounds on the night.

Bulldogs secures program-record 22nd straight win