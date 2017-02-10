Lions rally past Harlan

If their first game was a thriller, the second was an instant classic. In a rematch of the 13th Region All A championship, Pineville rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Harlan 59-57 in a game that came down to the final possession on Thursday.

“A heck of a ball game, as it turned out to be. Harlan is coming in here, and we knew the battle we had with them in the Class A final,” said Pineville coach JD Strange. “They’re a very good team. They shoot the ball extremely well.”

“They were having their way with us, and we wasn’t hitting some shots early. I give our kids a lot of credit. Our coaches and assistant coaches made some changes in our defense, which was very effective in the second half. We just kept grinding it out and fortunately came out on top.”

The Green Dragons were hot from beyond the arc in the first half and held a 10-point lead over the Mountain Lions heading into halftime. After getting off to a good start early in the third, Pineville battled back and tied the game at 41-41 heading into the final quarter.

The two teams swapped baskets throughout the final period with Harlan’s biggest lead being four points. After trailing or being tied for nearly 29 minutes of play, the Lions grabbed their first lead after a Josh Lawson layup gave them a 51-49 advantage with three minutes remaining in the game.

The Pineville lead grew to as much as five before back-to-back 3-pointers by Ethan Morton and Killian Ledford helped Harlan regain the lead 57-56 with 29 seconds remaining.

After Pineville turned the ball over, a miscue on the inbound pass by the Dragons returned possession to the Lions. With 15.4 seconds remaining, Cody Carnes converted the old-fashion three-point play to give Pineville the two-point lead.

Cade Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure the Mountain Lion victory.

“There late we had a little miscommunication and took an ill-advised shot, but our defense rose again and got us the ball back,” said Strange. “(I’m) real proud of them. Great win tonight.”

Carnes and Trent Lefevers paced the Pineville offense combining for 41 points. Carnes finished with 21 points on seven baskets from the field. Lefevers tallied 20 points on the night with 15 coming in the second half.

Will Adams and Tucker Woolum finished with six and four points, respectively.

For Harlan, Ledford led the way with 19 points with 12 coming from 3-point range. Noah Busroe finished the game in double figures with 10 points.

Jake Wilson and Barnes both finished a basket shy of double figures with eight points apiece.

The Dragons got off to a 16-13 lead in the first quarter after hitting four 3-pointers from three different players — Barnes, Ledford and Wilson.

Carnes opened the second quarter with a free throw to cut the deficit to 16-14. A Carter Barnes layup was quickly erased by a layup from Lefevers that brought the score to 18-16.

Harlan created a three-point swing after a layup from Ledford and a free throw from Wilson increased the Green Dragon lead to 21-16. Carnes answered with two free throws that temporarily cut the deficit to 21-18 with 4:21 remaining in the half.

Harlan began heating up after the Pineville free throws. The Dragons outscored Pineville 14-7 down the final stretch of the first half. Ledford accounted for nine of those points off three 3-pointers.

Carter Barnes ended the second quarter with a layup that gave Harlan a 35-25 lead heading into halftime.

Pineville started fast out of the gate in the third. A layup by Adams and a 3-pointer from Lefevers quickly cut the lead to 35-30.

The Dragons answered with four points to increase their lead to 39-30 with just over six minutes remaining in the third.

The Lions finished the third quarter on an 11-2 run that tied the game at 41-41 heading into the final quarter. Lefevers scored eight points during that stretch.

Pineville was able to edge Harlan 18-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the two-point victory.

Up Next

Pineville (18-6) will host Corbin (20-4) at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Harlan (13-12) will host Lynn Camp (15-10) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Josh Lawson hits a layup with 3:00 remaining in the fourth to give Pineville their first lead of the game against Harlan on Thursday. He finished with four points. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lawson-layup.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Josh Lawson hits a layup with 3:00 remaining in the fourth to give Pineville their first lead of the game against Harlan on Thursday. He finished with four points.

Pineville defeats Dragons 59-57 in an instant classic

By Anthony Cloud acloud@civitasmedia.com