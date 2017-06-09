Shields, Poe named All-13th Region

Two Middlesboro Lady Jackets have been recognized for the play throughout the year. Madison Shields and Jamayha Poe were both named All-13th Region when the results were released on Tuesday. Shields was named to the first team while Poe made the third team.

Shields — who has been Middlesboro’s ace in the pitching circle the past two years — helped lead the Lady Jackets to a 17-11 record while guiding the team to the 52nd District Championship and the semifinals of the 13th Region tournament.

Against Harlan in the opening round of the district tournament, Shields held the Lady Dragons to two hits while throwing nine strikeouts. At the plate, she drove in two runs on two hits.

After an off game in the circle against Harlan County in the district championship, Shields threw seven strikeouts while allowing only one run against Knox Central in the opening round of the regional tournament. She had five strikeouts against eventual-champion North Laurel in the semifinals.

Poe — who missed last season while recovering from an injury — grew confidence as the season progressed. In the district championship game against Harlan County, she helped lead the team at the plate with two singles.

In the opening round of the regional tournament, Poe drove in two runs on one hit.

First Team All-13th Region members: Leslie Dixon (South Laurel), Payten Gregory (North Laurel), Rebecca Riley (North Laurel); Bethany Marcum (North Laurel), Kenzie Jervis, (South Laurel); Brianda Owens (Clay County); Halia Stidham, (Corbin); Lauren Smith, (Clay County); Mariah Riley, (South Laurel), and Madison Shields (Middlesboro).

Second Team All-13th Region members: Kelsey Tye (Williamsburg); Olivia Miller (North Laurel); Maddie Dagley (North Laurel); Ashley Overbay (Harlan); Hallie Gambrel (Knox Central); Sara Beth Price (Corbin); Sienna Lawson (Corbin); Caitlyn Prewitt (Williamsburg); Haley Grubb (Whitley County); Madison McDaniel (Corbin) and Kourtnie Mills (Lynn Camp).

Third Team All-13th Region Members: Emma Hurd (Clay County); Kaeli Hale (Knox Central); Faith Hinkle (Lynn Camp); Megan Poff (Barbourville); Leslie Prewitt (Williamsburg); Hailey Richardson (Williamsburg); Meredith Russell (Knox Central); Allison Neace (Whitley County); Jamayha Poe (Middlesboro); Hannah Rains (Whitley County) and Meagen Wilder (Lynn Camp).

Honorable Mention All-13th Region Members: Makenzie Grant (Lynn Camp); Jezni Huddleston (Whitley County); Sarah Stafford (Knox Central); Sarah Bolton (Whitley County); Mollie Daniel (Corbin); Autumn Hamilton (Barbourville); Shelby Phillips (Clay County); Lily Smith (Barbourville); Kim Mills (Clay County); Kayla Gibson (Williamsburg); Jayda Young (Harlan) and Sydney Tye (Williamsburg).

